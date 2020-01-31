Oswego Health Employees Give Back

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health employees truly embody the mission of the healthcare system.

As part of the annual Employee Giving Campaign called “We are the First Step”, 314 employees personally donated over $54,000 to support priorities within the organization.

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community, so to have employees, varying in job title and specialty support the organization personally with a financial contribution, speaks directly to the commitment of the employees to the community.

As a not-for-profit community healthcare system, ensuring quality healthcare is available here in Oswego County is something that the employees believe in.

Employees were able to vote on projects and initiatives within the healthcare system and the highest ranked priority to receive the funds was supporting the construction of the new Behavioral Health Services Facility which will open Fall 2020 at 29 E, Cayuga St. in Oswego.

“We are so excited for what the new building will mean to the community, patients and staff here at Oswego Health and we are so thankful that we have the support of our colleagues as evidenced by the Employee Giving Campaign,” said Behavioral Health Services Psychiatrist, Omar Colon, MD.

Jody Pittsley, BSN RN, Associate Administrator for Behavioral Health Services at Oswego Health said, “The campaign’s support shows us that our co-workers not only believe in the services we provide, but they also understand how our services are so vital to the community.”

