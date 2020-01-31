Oswego Health Employees Give Back

January 31, 2020 Contributor

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health employees truly embody the mission of the healthcare system.

From left – Jason Santiago, Chief Operating Officer, The Manor at Seneca Hill & Springside at Seneca Hill; Dr. Omar Colon, Behavioral Health Services Psychiatrist; Jody Pittsley, BSN, RN Associate Administrator of Behavioral Health Services; Kathy Healy, Assistant Associate Administrator of Behavioral Health Services; Joy Bifera, Environmental Services Housekeeping Manager; Jaimie Fay Health Information Management Specialist; Ryan Porter, Emergency Department Senior Tech; Nancy Blais, Lab Support Operations Supervisor; Pat Fasulo, Anatomical Pathology Supervisor; Tiffany Woodward Development Manager for Annual Giving.

As part of the annual Employee Giving Campaign called “We are the First Step”, 314 employees personally donated over $54,000 to support priorities within the organization.

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community, so to have employees, varying in job title and specialty support the organization personally with a financial contribution, speaks directly to the commitment of the employees to the community.

As a not-for-profit community healthcare system, ensuring quality healthcare is available here in Oswego County is something that the employees believe in.
Employees were able to vote on projects and initiatives within the healthcare system and the highest ranked priority to receive the funds was supporting the construction of the new Behavioral Health Services Facility which will open Fall 2020 at 29 E, Cayuga St. in Oswego.

“We are so excited for what the new building will mean to the community, patients and staff here at Oswego Health and we are so thankful that we have the support of our colleagues as evidenced by the Employee Giving Campaign,” said Behavioral Health Services Psychiatrist, Omar Colon, MD.

Jody Pittsley, BSN RN, Associate Administrator for Behavioral Health Services at Oswego Health said, “The campaign’s support shows us that our co-workers not only believe in the services we provide, but they also understand how our services are so vital to the community.”

