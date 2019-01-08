Oswego Health Foundation Events Set

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation announces its upcoming events.
The 32nd Annual Oswego Health Golf Tournament will be on June 3 – 9 a.m.
Oswego Country Club – 610 W. First St., Oswego
Captain and Crew – $300/per person
https://www.oswegohealth.org/foundation/events/golf-tournament/
The 4th Annual Run for Your Health 5K
August 10 – 8 to 11 a.m.
Oswego Health Seneca Hill Campus – 20 Morgan Drive
Kids Fun Run 8 a.m. – 5k/Walk 8:30 a.m.
For more information contact 315-326-3788
https://www.oswegohealth.org/foundation/events/run-for-your-health-5k/
The 2nd Annual Oswego Health Foundation Gala
November 2 – 6 to 11 p.m.
The American Foundry – Oswego
For more information contact 315-326-3788
https://www.oswegohealth.org/foundation/events/foundation-gala/
