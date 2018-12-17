Oswego Health Foundation Receives Grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation is pleased to announce it has received a $10,000 grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, allowing the health system to purchase advanced imaging technology that assists its breast care surgeon in delivering exceptional healthcare services.

The equipment, a hand-held breast ultrasound, provides exceptional high-resolution images that are transmitted wirelessly to a smart device.

“This wonderful technology extends Oswego Health’s excellent medical imaging services allowing me to view patient images in real time while the patient is in my office,” said Oswego Health Breast Surgeon Lisa Lai, MD. “I can also perform minor procedures in the office ensuring more timely and convenient patient care. With this grant, the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation is supporting the health of local women and I want to thank them for funding this equipment purchase.”

The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation strives to enrich the lives of kids in need within our Central New York community, as well as, provide support for eliminating cancer through research and advocacy.

The foundation issued its first grant in 2010 and during the past eight years has awarded $4.4 million in the form of 500 grants to 189 unique 501c3 organizations.

Oswego Health Foundation Executive Director Margaret Barclay said the Boeheim Foundation’s gift assists the health system in providing the community with the most modern healthcare services right at home.

“Having the best technology is critical and we are grateful to the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation for recognizing Oswego Health with this most generous gift,” Barclay said.

The Oswego Health Foundation, established in 2011, is a 501c3 that supports healthcare initiatives of the Oswego Health system.

For more information, please visit oswegohealth.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...