Oswego Health Foundation Renews its Staff Leadership

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation announces new leadership which is transforming and advancing the fundraising arm of the Oswego Health system.

Margaret Barclay has been promoted to executive director and prior to joining Oswego Health held fund raising positions in the nonprofit and educational sectors.

In her new role, Barclay will raise and manage philanthropic support allowing Oswego Health to fulfill its mission to provide accessible, quality care and improving the health of the residents in our community.

She will oversee all aspects of the Foundation including the cultivation of major gifts, new donors and events.

“We are pleased to have Margaret accept new responsibilities,” said Oswego Health Foundation Board Chair Barbara Bateman. “Members of the Foundation Board and I believe she is the right person to lead the Foundation as we continue to grow opportunities for the community to support local healthcare and our events.”

Barclay leads a department that includes the director of business and community development and the development manager for annual giving, as well as oversees several Foundation committees comprised of community members.

“I’m excited to be a part of a wonderful team that is working to raise awareness and support for all of the advanced services and programs offered by Oswego County’s healthcare leader, Oswego Health,” Barclay said.

Named as Oswego Health Foundation’s director of business and community development was Michele Hourigan.

She will direct the foundation’s special events including the annual golf tournament, Run for your Health 5K and yearly gala.

In addition, Hourigan provides administrative leadership to the foundation’s business relations committee as it builds relationships with local businesses.

She previously worked as the human resource associate for Arc/Oswego Industries, where her duties included fundraising, events and membership cultivation.

Since joining the foundation in late 2017, Hourigan has coordinated and grown events that have raised more than $275,000, which has been committed to supporting healthcare services right at home in Oswego County.

Serving as the foundation’s development manager for annual giving is Tiffany Woodward.

She is responsible for cultivating support for the foundation’s annual community giving appeal and the ‘We Are The First Step Campaign,’ which is an Oswego Health employee program.

She also assists with the development of other foundation fundraising campaigns.

In addition, she coordinates office functions and correspondence.

Before joining Oswego Health, Woodward was employed as an annual fundraising assistant for the alumni and development office at SUNY Oswego, a position she held for four years.

In recent weeks, the foundation has received unprecedented support from several well-known organizations such as the Shineman Foundation, which is supporting local healthcare services with a $500,000 gift.

This major gift is allowing the health system to construct a new state-of-the-art behavioral health services facility.

The foundation has also been supported by other significant gifts from Pathfinder Bank, Fastrac, Community Bank, Barb and John Sharkey and the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.

“The foundation is looking forward to building on its recent successes,” said Ed Alberts, vice chair of the foundation. “Residents should realize that they have excellent healthcare providers right in our community and to maintain the most modern facilities their support is key. As we renew services in the next two years, such as behavioral health and the renovation of Oswego Hospital to feature modern private rooms, with a hotel-like feel, we anticipate the community will demonstrate its support of local healthcare services.”

The Oswego Health Foundation, established in 2011, is a 501c3 non-profit organization that supports healthcare initiatives of the Oswego Health system.

For more information, please visit oswegohealth.org.

