Oswego Health Hosts MASH Camp

OSWEGO – Staff from Oswego Health shared the skills they use every day, from suturing to CPR and life-saving techniques, with students entering the eighth and ninth grades as part of facility’s summertime MASH Camp.

The camp, also known as Medical Academy of Science and Health, is a two-day experience that exposes the youths to careers in the healthcare field.

This year’s camp was held August 1 and 2 with hands-on rotations in the Oswego Hospital laboratory and medical imaging department, as well as demonstrations by Menter Ambulance and Life Net of New York, which landed one of its helicopters near the Oswego state campus.

Ayla Cowley, of Mexico, said she enjoyed getting to know her fellow campers and having the opportunity to interact with health system physicians.

Her career aspirations include becoming a pediatric oncologist.

She said she has always had an interest in both kids and cancer and wants to combine the two in her career.

Her favorite rotation was the medical imaging department, which features advanced medical equipment.

“I like big machines and learning how things work,” she said. “It was cool to have someone explain how it works and helps the patients.”

For Miguel Gonzales, of Liverpool, who attended the camp, with his brother, Javier, the session that taught the students first aid skills was his favorite.

“I want to be a paramedic for a fire department,” he said. “I like the idea of learning survival and basic first aid.”

Gonzales is part of an Explorer program affiliated with the Liverpool Volunteer Fire Department.

He hopes to advance in the program as he learned new skills.

Coordinating this year’s MASH Camp program were Oswego Health’s Dawn Smith and Karen Divens.

“The kids were great this year, very interested in our rotations and I think they not only had fun, but learned a lot too,” Smith said. “The camp gives our employees a chance to show off their unique skills and we hope that some of our campers will one day return as an employee.”

MASH Camp is coordinated by the Central New York Area Health Education Center.

Providing funding for this year’s camp was the Oswego Health Auxiliary. Supporting the purchase of the take-home CPR kits, allowing the students to teach family members and friends this important skill were Menter Ambulance and Oswego Health’s and Risk Management Department.

