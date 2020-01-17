Oswego Health Invests in Registered Nursing Tuition Assistance Program

OSWEGO, NY – As one of the major employers in the area and the largest healthcare systems in the county, Oswego Health knows firsthand that a highly-educated nursing workforce strengthens the quality of care provided to patients.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections 2016-2026, Registered Nursing is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2026.

The RN workforce is expected to grow from 2.9 million in 2016 to 3.4 million in 2026, an increase of 438,100 or 15%.

The Bureau also projects the need for an additional 203,700 new RNs each year through 2026 to fill newly created positions and to replace retiring nurses.

“We wanted to invest in a program that could not only encourage career opportunities for our existing employees, but one in which could help us recruit future RNs,” said Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer, Valerie Favata.

