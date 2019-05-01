Oswego Health Lifeline Offers Free Installation During May For Mother’s Day

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is once again offering free installation of its Lifeline emergency response system throughout the month of May in recognition of Mother’s Day.

Lifeline allows seniors and others with medical conditions to live more independently knowing that medical help is just a phone call away.

Subscribers wear a small, simple to use device that if need be can be used to summon medical help.

Ready to take calls from Lifeline subscribers 24-hours a day are specially-trained individuals.

The staff has at its fingertips all necessary medical information on each of Lifeline’s subscribers.

More than 350 individuals, mostly senior citizens, are enrolled in Lifeline.

For more than 25 years, Oswego Health Lifeline has allowed seniors and those with medical conditions to live more independently.

“Lifeline allows people to live in their own home and know that if they need help, it’s available immediately,” said Oswego Health Lifeline Manager Lauri Clark.

To learn more about Lifeline, individuals can call Clark at 315-343-1887.

