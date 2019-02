OSWEGO – During February, Oswego Health’s Maternity Center will take part in the American Heart Association’s #LittleHatsBigHearts program.

Maternity staff will hand out red hats to all newborns, while mom will receive important information on heart disease.

Staff members from left are: Kristen Fox, RN, Kimberly Spurling, RN, Oswego Health Maternity Center Director and Kristin Conger, RN.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...