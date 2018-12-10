Oswego Health Newborns Go Home With Extra Holiday Cheer

OSWEGO – Throughout the holiday, the staff of Oswego Health’s Maternity Center is spreading extra cheer to new families as they send home each newborn in a handmade red stocking.

It’s a tradition that Nurse Practitioner Janet Rasbeck started three years ago.

As she recovers from surgery this year, she is being helped by some elf friends who assisted with pattern cutting and sewing.

“I just love doing this and it’s something nice to give our families at this time of the year,” Rasbeck said.

Showing off one of the stockings is Henry Canale Giberson, born Dec. 3 at Oswego Hospital.

Proud parents are Gloria Canale Giberson and her husband, Henry.

Oswego Health’s maternity center offers families a comfortable and homey environment, featuring attractive private rooms, each with its own bathroom and a large soaking tub.

This environment is complemented by the latest technology.

A caring and knowledgeable staff oversees the entire family’s needs throughout the birth experience.

For more information, visit oswegohealth.org.

For a tour of the maternity center, please call 315-349-5572.

