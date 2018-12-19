Oswego Health Offers Convenient Urgent Care Hours on Christmas Day

OSWEGO – Oswego Health will have convenient holiday hours at its urgent care locations on Christmas Day.

The Central Square and Fulton urgent care centers will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Central Square Medical Center is located at 3045 East Ave., in the village of Central Square,

The Fulton Urgent Care Center is located at 510 S. Fourth St. in Fulton.

Community members can have their minor illnesses and injuries, such as upper respiratory infections, coughs and congestion, cuts or wounds that require stitches, sprains, strains and deep bruises, to name a few, treated at the urgent care centers,

Oswego Hospital’s emergency department will remain open 24-hours a day, on Christmas Day.

The department is located at 110 W. Seventh St. in Oswego.

