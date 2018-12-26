Oswego Health Offers Diabetes Support Groups

OSWEGO – Start the year off by improving your health.

Residents can learn more about how to treat their diabetes during two free Oswego Health support groups held each month.

A group meets the first Thursday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. at Springside at Seneca Hill located halfway between Fulton and Oswego on Route 45A.

The next meeting will be held January 4.

The Oswego area group meets the third Wednesday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. in the Oswego Hospital Cafeteria Conference room and the next meeting will be held January 16.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch.

Both groups are led by Oswego Health’s Certified Diabetes Educator Susan Callaway, RN.

During the support groups, Callaway will discuss diabetic eye disease.

For more information on the support groups, please call 315-349-5513.

