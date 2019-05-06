Oswego Health Offers Free Screenings May 15

OSWEGO – Community members of all ages can take advantage of free hearing and speech screenings as part of Oswego Health’s celebration of Better Hearing and Speech Month during May.

Oswego Health Audiologist Kathleen Burch, MA, CCC-A, and Speech-Language Pathologist Speech-Language Pathologist Hillary Wiener, M.A, CCC-SLP, will offer a range of free screenings from 1 to 5 p.m. May 15 in the JPC conference room of the Oswego Health Services Center, which is adjacent to Oswego Hospital.

Light refreshments will be served.

Free hearing screenings will be offered and reservations are encouraged.

Residents will also have the opportunity to learn more about the technology and connectivity of today’s hearing aids as well as other topics such as the ramifications of untreated hearing loss, noise induced hearing loss, tinnitus and childhood ear infections/hearing loss.

Participants who demonstrate hearing loss can register for a free trial with demo hearing aids.

Discount coupons to be used toward the purchase of hearing aids will be available.

Non-invasive voice and swallowing screenings will be offered by the speech-language pathologist.

Community members can learn more about topics such as stuttering, voice disorders, swallowing disorders, motor speech disorders, cognitive impairment and changes to attention and memory.

Parents can receive helpful information on speech-language milestones for their toddlers.

For more information and to register, please call 315-326-3792.

