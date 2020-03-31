Oswego Health Offers Patients Telemedicine As Option For Access To Care

OSWEGO COUNTY – As authorities are strongly encouraging individuals to practice social distancing, Oswego Health is doing the same through telemedicine.

Through telemedicine we can make sure that Oswego County still has access to care without leaving their homes.

Across the healthcare system including the three Oswego Health primary care practices and all specialty services, patients can now consider telemedicine options. With the use of telemedicine, patients can communicate with their provider through secure video chats.

Patients can expect a phone call from the staff to ensure that they are ready for the call. The provider then establishes a video link via secure technology that allows real-time two-way communication.

“Telemedicine allows us to still care for our patients during this trying time and ensures that patients with respiratory illness are not seen in the office to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Medical Officer, Duane Tull, MD.

