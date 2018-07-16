Oswego Health PrimeCare Welcomes Jill Peterson, DO, To Central Square Office

OSWEGO – Joining the staff of Oswego Health’s PrimeCare location in Central Square is family practice physician Jill Peterson, DO.

Dr. Peterson, an experienced medical provider, most recently provided care at both of Oswego Health’s urgent care locations in Fulton and Central Square.

In fact, she was among the original physicians who helped introduce urgent care to the area nine years ago.

“This new opportunity allows me to return to providing primary care services on a full time basis. I missed that unique patient physician relationship as I enjoy establishing relationships with my patients as I follow their care,” Dr. Peterson said.

Before providing urgent care, Dr. Peterson practiced as a family practice physician in Alexandria Bay, not far from her hometown of Lowville.

She also served as the Medical Director at the River Hospital Extended Care Facility, also located in Alexandria Bay.

Dr. Peterson earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

She completed both her osteopathic internship and family practice residency at United Healthcare in Johnson City.

While fulfilling her residency, she was the chief resident and received the Community Service Award.

Dr. Peterson is certified by the American Board of Osteopathic Family Physicians and in family practice and osteopathic manipulative medicine.

In her spare time, Dr. Peterson enjoys spending time with her two young sons, golfing and watching National Football League games.

