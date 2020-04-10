Oswego Health Shares Tips On Immunity Boosting Diet

OSWEGO COUNTY – Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and federal organizations have centered on washing hands, avoiding touching your face, and staying home; but did you know that your diet could also help protect you from illness?

1. Season with immune-protective herbs and spices. Ginger, garlic, onions, oregano, rosemary, and thyme all have been shown in studies to help fight off viruses and harmful bacteria and give the body’s immune system a helping hand. Try making some homemade garlic hummus, sip raw ginger tea, and season meats and roasted vegetables with oregano and rosemary.