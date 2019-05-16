Oswego Health Surgical Services to Offer Free Skin Lesion and Hernia Screenings

OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s General Surgeons will offer a free skin lesion and hernia screening from 9 a.m. to noon on June 1 at the Surgical Services Office in the Fulton Medical Office Building, 522 S. Fourth St. in Fulton.

This is an opportunity for community members who have either a bothersome skin lesion that is growing rapidly or may be concerned that they have a hernia, to have it diagnosed by one of the health system’s physicians who can also offer a treatment plan.

“We want to catch potential health issues early before they become a more serious issue to treat,” said Oswego Health Surgeon Duane Tull, MD.

Hernias are a tear in a muscle, which do not go away on their own and over time can become more and more painful.

They often cause swelling or budge in the groin, or upper abdomen.

“There are several treatment options available that quickly relive the pain and allow the patient to return to a normal lifestyle,” Dr. Tull said.

Along with Dr. Tull, providing care at Oswego Health’s Surgical Services offices are Jai Singh, MD and Howard Simon, MD.

Community members interested in taking part in the free screening can register by calling the General Surgery office at 315-342-6771.

Registration can also be completed online by isiting:

oswegohealth.org/screening.

