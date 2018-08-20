Oswego Health Thanks ARAMARK For Kids Fun Run Support

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation thanks ARAMARK for its recent sponsorship of its Run For Your Health 5K.

ARAMARK was the sponsor of the kids run, which attracted nearly 20 participants of all ages, who ran a one-mile course prior to the main 5K race.

“The kids who participated had the opportunity to have some fun while experiencing what it is like to take part in a race event,” said Oswego Health Foundation’s Development Manager for Special Events Michele Hourigan. “It is our hope that the kids embrace a lifelong active lifestyle and we are grateful to ARAMARK for supporting not only the kids fun run, but local healthcare services.”

The Run For Your Health 5K was held Aug. 11 at the Oswego Health Seneca Hill campus with 153 registered runners participating.

