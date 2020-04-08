Oswego Health To Furlough Quarter Of Workforce

OSWEGO – Oswego Health sent out the following press release today, April 8, announcing effective April 13, 25% of Oswego Health’s workforce will be furloughed.

The past few weeks have been unprecedented territory for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a serious disruption to healthcare services, businesses in our community, as well as to our staff.

Many health systems across the country are reporting that the mandatory suspension of elective procedures and decline in visits to physician offices have resulted in enormous financial challenges. Oswego Health has seen a daily reduction in revenue of $180,000 per day since the beginning of March. This decline represents approximately 50% of our monthly revenue and over the period of one-month would total $5.4 million.

Enormous losses such as this are unsustainable, and Oswego Health is not alone. During this crisis we have been in contact with the Hospital Association of New York as well as state and federal legislators in efforts to access additional financial assistance. Our counterparts in CNY have been affected as much, if not more.

To ensure the financial security of the health system, Oswego Health is in a position needing to furlough employees. Effective April 13, there will be a reduction in workforce by 25%.

Oswego Health President & CEO Michael Harlovic shared “although this is a significant impact to our employees, Oswego Health stands prepared and has maintained the essential skilled workforce to manage a surge in COVID-19 patients. We remain committed as your community healthcare system to respond to all of your medical needs.”

Marquand Brown, Vice President of Human Resources states “we anticipate the furlough period to last for a period of 10-12 weeks. However, it is our hope that services across the system will begin to improve sooner and we can start bringing employees back to work before then.”

