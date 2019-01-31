Oswego Health To Host Healthy You Event on Women and Heart Disease

OSWEGO – Oswego Health continues to hold its Healthy You event, which focuses on how women can remain heart healthy.

It will be a night of education, wellness and fun on February 12 beginning at 6 p.m. at Lakeside Heart Center, Kingsford Professional Building, 177 W. Fourth St. in Oswego.

Oswego Health cardiologist Thomas Grady Jr., MD, along with registered dietitian Alicia Olsen, RD CDN, will be panel presenters at the event.

The presenters will discuss how you feel emotionally can have a big effect on your heart.

They will also provide tips on healthy eating.

Please join us for a fun, informational evening that includes heart happy vendors.

The Lakeside Heart Center, located at 177 W. Fourth St., is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of heart disease.

The program is accredited by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, signifying the facility offers the highest standards for cardiac rehabilitation.

The Ask The Doctor Forum is a free presentation sponsored by the Oswego Health Community Development Office.

The forum is designed to create an open dialogue between health care providers/professionals and interested members of the greater Oswego County community.

Reservations are encouraged by calling 315-349-5500.

