Oswego Health To Offer Multi-Organ Blood Analysis in Central Square on Sept. 16

OSWEGO – Oswego Health will hold a Multi-Organ Blood Analysis from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 at the Central Square Medical Center.

This full battery of tests can help prevent potential health problems.

The cost of the analysis is $40.

Typically these tests can cost more than $340.

In addition, there are two optional tests that each cost an additional $20.

They include a vitamin D screening and the Prostate Specific Antigen test, which is recommended to men older than age 50.

Appointments can conveniently be made online 24 hours a day at oswegohealth.org/bloodanalysis.

A 12-hour fast is required.

Checks to cover the cost of the screenings should be made out to Oswego Health.

The analysis screens individuals for various conditions such as anemia, diabetes, and others, as well as for coronary, kidney and liver diseases.

The most popular screening at the event is the portion of the analysis that assesses LDL and HDL cholesterol along with triglycerides.

Lab technicians from Oswego Hospital will be on hand to conduct the blood draw.

The results of the multi-organ blood analysis will be sent directly from the Oswego Hospital lab to the participant’s home and their physician in an easy to read format.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

