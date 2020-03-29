Oswego Health Urges Social Distancing

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego Health has released the video below discussing how social distancing is critical to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.

Their message to the public: “The coronavirus situation is rapidly evolving. It is no longer a travel-related issue, community transmission is occurring. Social distancing is imperative in stopping the transmission and spread in our community. Together, but apart. Please, do your part and practice social distancing. #TogetherApart #StayHome #Flattenthecurve #covid19”

