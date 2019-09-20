Oswego Health Welcomes Gastroenterologist Vikram Jala, MD

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health welcomes experienced gastroenterologist Vikram Jala, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Jala joins the practice of Ajoy Roy, MD, whose office is located in Suite 400 of the Seneca Hill Health Services Center.

“The increasing prevalence of obesity has become one of the most challenging problems facing healthcare providers and I know there is a need for liver disease screening and care in Oswego County,” Jala said.

Dr. Jala has more than 20 years of experience treating a variety of gastroenterology diseases, while performing both upper/ lower endoscopy as well as colon cancer screening.

He cites the community and location of Oswego County attracted him to the practice, as well as the hospital’s size and facilities.

“I have family in the area and have missed the winter sports while practicing in Texas,” he said.

Dr. Jala most recently was on faculty of UTMB Health as well as practicing in Galveston, Texas.

Dr. Jala earned his medical degree at Osmania Medical College, located in Hyderabad, India.

He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Muglenberg Regional Medical Center in New Jersey.

He then completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at Ottawa General Hospital, Ontario and at the University Of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha specializing in transplant hepatology and liver disease.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...