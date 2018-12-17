Oswego Health Welcomes New Vice President of Human Resources

OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes Marquand ‘Marq’ Brown to the position of Vice President of Human Resources.

Brown arrives with 20 years of experience in all areas of human resources, including staff development, attaining organizational-wide engagement opportunities, and building strong human resource partnerships among the many departments within an organization.

He most recently worked as Director of Human Resources at New Penn Financial, a national mortgage lender and servicing organization, licensed to lend in 49 states with more than 130 offices across the country.

Much of his human resource career was spent at StoneMor, the second largest network of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, where he helped build the human resource department from three to 23 staff members.

Both companies are based in neighboring Pennsylvania.

Brown graduated from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.

He has earned the rigorous certification as a Senior Professional in Human Resources and certification as a Senior Professional by the Society of Human Resources.

He said the position at Oswego Health fit both career and personal goals.

“During the interview process and talking with administrators, it was evident that Oswego Health’s employees are at the heart of making the organization successful and that there is a strong focus on making the health system an amazing place for employees to work,” Brown said. “I wanted to be a part of that culture and build on those efforts. In addition, this position offers me the opportunity to make an impact on the greater community surrounding the organization.”

He adds that following a long weekend visit with his wife, Sue, the couple felt very much at home and found community residents quite friendly.

The community where his family has been living underwent a renewal some years ago similar to what Oswego is experiencing, and Brown said the rebirth of the local area left a positive impression, as they are looking forward to being active in their new community.

Among Brown’s hobbies is fishing and coincidently he has been traveling to Oswego County for 30 years.

“I initially came for the fishing trips, which have now blossomed into a new position,” he said.

He’s fished on Lake Ontario along with several county rivers for salmon and steelhead. It’s a hobby he hopes to enjoy more than a few trips each year.

Along with fishing, Brown is also an avid cyclist who competes in criterium and bike road racing.

The new Oswego Health vice president said his family, which includes two school-age children, will relocate to the area early next year.

