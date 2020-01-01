Oswego Health Welcomes Psychiatrist Damon Tohtz, MD

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health welcomes experienced psychiatrist Damon A. Tohtz, MD, to its Behavioral Health Services Department.

Dr. Tohtz has extensive experience working with adult and geriatric patients in both outpatient and inpatient settings including spending ten years at the Syracuse VA and most recently he was a staff psychiatrist at Helio Health System.

Dr. Tohtz completed his fellowship in Forensic Psychiatry and his residency in Psychiatry, both at Tulane University in New Orleans, La.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, Vt.

Growing up, Dr. Tohtz always knew he wanted to be in the field of psychiatry.

His goal has always been to support his patients by providing a holistic view and to truly make a difference.

“When Dr. Colon, Behavioral Health Medical Director for Oswego Health, contacted me about this opportunity I instantly was captivated by his energy and vision for providing mental health care in the community. Everyone truly cares here at Oswego Health and I’m excited to be a part of the team,” said Dr. Tohtz.

Dr. Tohtz will be providing outpatient care at the Oswego Health Behavioral Health Services office in the Fulton Medical Building, located at 522 S. Fourth St., Fulton.

