Oswego Health Welcomes Surgeon Duane Tull

OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes experienced general surgeon Duane Tull, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Tull will provide care to patients needing general surgeries and minimally invasive procedures in Oswego Hospital’s advanced surgery center.

He will also offer office hours at General Surgery Associates, 38 Erie St., in Oswego.

He has nearly 20 years of surgery experience and will be performing a range of services, including appendix, hernia, colon resections, and gall bladder surgeries, among others.

He said the hospital’s size and facilities was what attracted him to practice locally.

“I wanted a practice that offered the opportunity to perform a range of surgical services,” he said.

Dr. Tull most recently served as chief of surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Tull earned his medical degree at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

He completed his residency at the Christiana Care Health System.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Christiana Care is a not-for-profit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows.

The system is continually ranked by US News & World Report as a Best Hospital.

In addition to providing surgical care, he served as a clinical assistant professor of surgery at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

To make an appointment with Dr. Tull, please call General Surgery Associates at 315-342-6771.

