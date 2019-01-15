Oswego High School Announces All-County Orchestra Participants for March Festival

OSWEGO – Nearly 40 Oswego High School students will showcase their instrumental talents during the 2019 All-County Orchestra Festival performance March 23 in Fulton.

Taking place during Music in Our Schools Month, the festival concert will feature OHS students in grades nine through 12 who have succeeded in their musical studies and performance.

The following freshman now have two months to practice their music: Mary Kate Cloonan (violin), Sydney DeLapp (violin), Elizabeth Gosselin (viola), Zachary Kinney-Steinberg (violin), Thomas May (cello), Brennan Tynan (bass), Preston Wilkinson (viola) and Grace Wing (violin).

Sophomores selected to perform include: Sonja Anderson (viola), Matthew Chubon (cello), Gretchen Dowd (violin), Eve Hibbert (violin), Audrey Hinman (violin), Ethan Hunt (viola) and Sasha Loayza (violin).

All-County Orchestra junior participants include: Megan Albright (oboe), Kristen Bell (violin), Elizabeth Bush (cello), Taylar Clohecy (French horn), Kaitlyn Czerow (mallets/percussion), Jenna Garcia (cello), Ruhma Khawaja (violin), Matthew Oldenburg (viola) and Jesse Young (bassoon).

Also participating will be the following OHS seniors: Joseph Alfieri, Jr. (percussion), Andrew Bornheimer (French horn), Melissa Chun (cello), Willow-su Knapp (viola), Sofai Loayza (cello), Elyse Maniccia (violin), Justin Mull (trombone), Katherine Shene (tuba), Keegan Thompson (clarinet), Thomas Wallace (timpani), Samuel Woods (bass) and Russell Young (cello).

Lindsey Serraro, OHS music teacher and orchestra director, said students from the county auditioned in December and were selected based on their scores.

During the festival, OHS students will join with students from other Oswego County schools’ string programs, as well as those from Auburn since there is no All-County Orchestra opportunity in Cayuga County.

The number of OHS participants, she said, speaks “to the commitment of our students to their instruments and their desire to seek out additional performance opportunities.”

