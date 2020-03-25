Oswego High School Announces NHS Inductees

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School Owl’s Head Chapter of the National Honor Society has accepted 44 students into the prestigious group.

Honorees were recently notified via mail due to the recent closure of schools, but NHS advisor Kayley Morse said the inductees will continue to be celebrated until an induction ceremony is held.

A selection committee reviewed each applicant, evaluated their merits and were thrilled to honor the near four dozen OHS students.

All applicants were required to have at least a 90 percent unweighted grade point average, complete 20 hours of community service, fill out an application and complete an essay about their exemplification of NHS’ four pillars: scholarship, leadership, service and character.

Morse said the Owl’s Head chapter is proud to welcome the following inductees: Marcus Baker, Emrick Benedicto, Cordelia Brown, Lukas Cady, Katherine Canales, Joshua Chun, Mary Kate Cloonan, Olivia Day, Sydney DeLapp, Joseph DelConte, Zachary DeMott, Shannon Doyle, Dylan Dunsmoor, Craig Dykas, Kyle Familo, Halie Fantom, Kaitlyn Freeth, Erica Greene, Chelsea Gunther, Jack Hall, Zachary Kinney, Dalya Kinsizer, Morgan Krul, Thomas May, Iris McDonnell, Zachary Metott, Julia Murray, Patrick Murray, Katelyn Nettles, Phi Nguyen, Preston Norfleet, Jack O’Leary, Aidan Robbins, Stephen Saltalamachia, Jacob Sledziona, Grace Stephens, Henry Sweeney, Brennan Tynan, Allison Tyrrell, Mallory Upcraft, Madelyne Vashaw, Kailsey Watts, Brenna Williams and Grace Wing.

