Oswego High School Announces Scholar Athletes

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School athletic department is proud to announce 90 students who have been named fall 2019 scholar athletes.

Honorees received the recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association because they achieved a grade point average of at least 90 throughout their time on the courts or fields.

The following boys’ varsity golf team members received the scholar athlete nod: Cole Cullinan, John Hall, Jack O’Leary, Neil Roman, Alex Vescio and Kevin Waters.

Also honored were the following members of the girls’ varsity tennis team: Megan Albright, Sonja Anderson, Clara Back, Emily Blake, Victoria Crisafulli, Laura Cummings, Grace DeLand, Allie Delfino, Jenna Garcia, Erica Henderson, Ruhma Khawaja, Zoe Lisk, Kaila Loadwick, Abigail McPherson, Courtney Mills and Mallory Weigelt. Fall 2019 scholar athlete cheerleaders are: McKenzie Graham, Angelina Guerrera, Emma McManus, Katelyn Place, Emily Powers, Jenna Saunders and Joselyn Soper.

Meanwhile, OHS students on the boys’ varsity soccer team who were named scholar athletes include: Marcus Baker, Lukas Cady, Matthew Callen, Austin Carroll, Jake Chetney, Joseph DiBlasi, Kyle Familo, Christian Kerfien, Benjamin Lewis, Alexander (Sasha) Loayza, Tyler May, Jack Rice, Nathan Shannon and John Winchek.

Girls’ varsity soccer honorees are: Nicole Anthony, Aubrey Avery, Sophia Brosch, Emma Burger, Catherine Callen, Jordan Caroccio, Grayson Cary, Mary Kate Cloonan, Sophia DeLorenzo, Katherine Fierro, Mia Fierro, Silvia Guiducci, Amelia Rastley, Julia Roman, Gianna Ruggio, Rosie Wallace and Kathleen Winchek.

Fall 2019 scholar athletes on the girls’ varsity swim team include: Audrey Clark, Sydney DeLapp, Megan DeLong, Rebecca Hibbert, Helena Holmes, Brittany Kaye, Mckenzie Partlow, Melanie Solano, Rebecca Stone, Ciarrah Tynan, Malia Upcraft, Mallory Upcraft, Maya Upcraft, Brenna Williams and Grace Wing.

Boys’ varsity volleyball scholar athletes are: Andrew Gentile, Henry Sweeney and Brennan Tynan; while girls’ varsity volleyball honorees are: Mary Culeton, Audrey Flint, Elin Henriksen, Hannah Holland, Lilyann Mathews, Alyssa Morley, Katelyn Nettles, Nicole Pappa, Cassidy Proud, Francesca Scanlon, Alyssa Searor and Victoria Tripp.

Scholar athletes on the girls’ cross-country team are: Cordelia Brown, Ava Cloonan

Emily Conzone, Gretchen Dowd, Ashley Finch, Molly Fitzgibbons, Miranda Gilbert, Anne Niger and Ashley Patterson; while boys’ cross-country team members wo received the same accolades are: Matt Chubon, Zachary DeMott, Logan Engle, Ethan Hunt, Sam Liepke, Connor Mulcahey and Seth Perrin.

