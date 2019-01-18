Oswego High School Artists Earn Awards For Creativity

OSWEGO – Some of Oswego High School’s most artistic students were recently named 2019 Scholastic art honorees after their work was chosen among 5,500 pieces throughout Central New York to be displayed in a student gallery.

Selections from a handful of OHS juniors and seniors will be displayed from Jan. 23 to March 1 in the Whitney Applied Technology Center at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

OHS junior Nicole DelConte and seniors Madison Bouchard and Anthony Nisbett each received the highest level of achievement with Gold Keys for some of their works of art.

The trio will be honored alongside a few of their peers during a Jan. 22 ceremony in the SRC Arena at OCC.

OHS winners include the following students:

• Nicole DelConte: Gold Key for “Leather Gecko” in the ceramics and glass category and Honorable Mention for “Raku Horse,” also in the ceramics and glass category

• Madison Bouchard: Gold Key for “Catnip” in the design category and Honorable mention for “My Little Duckling” in photography

• Andrew Noyes (senior): Honorable Mention for “Yokai (Fear)” in the ceramics and glass category

• Madeline Gunther (senior): Honorable Mention for “Salute” in the drawing and illustration category

• Caitlyn Murphy (senior): Honorable Mention for “Inverted” in the drawing and illustration category

• Anthony Nisbett: Gold Key for “Youth” in the design category

Art teacher Erin Platten said several additional students submitted entries and everyone should be proud to be considered among the thousands of entries from throughout 13 counties and nearly 400 eligible schools.

She extended her thanks and appreciation to include all supporters of the Oswego City School District because they help continue the artistic inspiration for all OCSD students.

