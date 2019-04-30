Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony To Be Held May 3

OSWEGO NY – The 11th annual Buccaneer Boosters Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held May 3 at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by the ceremony from 7-8:30 p.m.

An after-party will then be held at Alex’s on the Water following the event.

The emcee of this year’s event is Mark Mirabito. Inductees will have presenters provide a short speech on their achievements and honors during their years at Oswego High School.

Presenters for each inductee are as follows:

Mark Mirabito for Mike McCrobie

Tim Wink for Michele Wink

Tom Frawley for Tom Farrell

Vita Ruggio Lombard & Frances Ruggio Wright for Carmen Ruggio

Phyllis Richardson for Dennis “Gary Richardson”

Jacob McAndrew (not attending)

Please RSVP by contacting the Oswego High School Athletic Office at (315)-341-2019.

Tickets will be available for $25 per person at the door.

According to Callen, attendees of the ceremony visiting from out of town are eligible for a reduced hotel fee from the Best Western Plus Hotel, and Quality Inn & Suites, at a price of $134 and $124 a night respectively.

“The Buc Boosters are looking forward to honoring the 2019 inductees,” said Callen. “We anticipate it will be a wonderful evening and recognition for these individuals who made an impact on the Oswego High School athletic community.

“This event continues to grow year after year, and we hope ultimately it becomes an annual tradition for past Hall of Fame inductees and alumni to attend, and serve as a celebration of Oswego High School Athletics as a whole.”

For further information contact Callen at (607)-327-2039.