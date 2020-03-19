Oswego High School NHS Chapter Raises Funds For Sr. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

OSWEGO – Several Oswego High School students are taking one of the main pillars of the National Honor Society to heart as they help raise funds to provide medical care for sick children.

The local NHS chapter has continued its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee, to help treat childhood cancer, as well as to fund necessary research in hopes of finding cures.

Chapter members recently welcomed guest presenter Jake Marshall, a former St. Jude’s patient and current SUNY Oswego student, to talk about the positive impact the hospital had on his health and childhood. After being treated there for a brain tumor, the cutting-edge treatment allowed for him to have limited cognitive side effects.

Kayley Morse, NHS advisor and OHS social studies teacher, said the visit inspired chapter members to be called to service and raise funds for the hospital through a letter-writing campaign to friends at family.

All 49 chapter members recently gathered in the school cafeteria to personally sign 25 letters each.

Event chairwomen Laura Cummings and Gianna Ruggio, both sophomores, said the meaningful event brought everyone together to help those in need. Since its partnership with St. Jude’s, the chapter has raised over $50,000 over several years.

“While we are providing service for a charity, (the effort) also builds character,” Morse said. “We’re fortunate for our health and to be able to do this.”

The chapter also hosted a No Shave November event in the fall to raise funds for St. Jude’s. Each OHS NHS member typically completes beyond the over 20-hour minimum service hour requirement each year.

The students’ dedication to remain active in the chapter also includes their commitment to keep an unweighted average of at least a 90, Morse said.

