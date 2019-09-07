Oswego High School welcomes freshmen, Other New Students

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School welcomed all new students to the building with various orientation events and activities.

The annual orientation event attracted hundreds of students and their parents/guardians to the high school where students picked up their schedules, received information on community organizations and school groups, found their classrooms and lockers.

OHS Principal Patrick Wallace said he was happy to greet all ninth graders and other new OHS students.

He reminded them that with more freedom at OHS, the students’ jobs are to simply get to class on time.

To help ease the transition from middle school to high school, all ninth graders were invited back to OHS on Sept. 4 for the annual Freshman First Day, where the freshman class go the day to themselves to become even more acquainted with the high school.

They utilized a paper passport to visit various spaces, for a chance to win prizes by week’s end.

After a visit to their homerooms, student groups then broke out into various stations to learn more about teambuilding, school clubs and sports and resources/supports before they completed a run-through of their schedule.

