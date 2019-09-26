Oswego High Senior Victoria Tripp Joins Step One Creative as New Vision Intern

OSWEGO, NY – Step One Creative has welcomed Victoria Tripp to its team as a New Vision intern for the fall of 2019, according to Shane Stepien, president of the Oswego-based advertising and public relations firm.

Tripp, a senior at Oswego High School, is enrolled in the New Vision Specialized Career program through CITI and SUNY Oswego for sports broadcasting and public relations.

New Vision gives high school seniors from all over Oswego County the opportunity to take college courses on the SUNY Oswego campus, as well as go on internships relevant to their field of interest.

“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to get real-world experience in the communications field. Although I do not yet know exactly what career I would like to go into after I graduate college, I believe New Vision will help me narrow down my options and I am thankful that Step One Creative was willing to assist me in finding my passion,” said Tripp.

“Victoria’s bright personality and eagerness to learn and grow have made her a great fit for the Step One Creative team,” said Stepien. “We look forward to working with her and helping her find her niche over the next couple months.”

Tripp hopes to attend either SUNY Geneseo or SUNY New Paltz next fall, where she will be studying broadcasting and public relations, as well as playing volleyball.

Established in 1996, Step One Creative, a division of Step One Communications, LLC, is an advertising design and public relations firm located at the Stevedore Lofts, 317 W. First St., Suite 101, in Oswego, which offers full-service advertising design, brand development, public relations, copywriting, web design and media planning/placement to organizations and businesses throughout Central and Upstate New York.

For additional information on Step One Creative please call (315) 342-2554 or visit www.steponecreative.com.