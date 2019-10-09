Oswego Honors August Graduates

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey recently honored eight Oswego High School students who graduated in August.

Their accomplishments were celebrated during a recent board of education meeting in front of family members and special guests.

Dr. Goewey and BOE President Heather DelConte presented each of them with their diplomas.

Also in attendance in a show of support was OHS Principal Patrick Wallace, who expressed his pride in the following eight graduates:

Dominick Cullen, Dylan Czuprynski, Savanna Lynn DeLong, Angelica Maria Rosado, Dillon Westberry, Marion Isaiah Poston, Mark Magistro Jr. and Shaleen McMahon.

