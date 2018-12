OSWEGO – Community members can assist the American Red Cross in meeting its need for blood during a blood drive to be held December 17 at Oswego Hospital.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the JPC conference room in the lower level of the Oswego Health Services Center, which is adjacent to Oswego Hospital.

To make an appointment, call 349-5586.

Walk-ins are also welcome to donate blood.

