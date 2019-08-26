Oswego Housing Development Council Celebrates Four Decades

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a certificate to members of the Oswego Housing Development Council in honor of the group’s 40th anniversary.

The presentation was delivered during the August legislature meeting at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski.

Incorporated on Aug. 24, 1979, OHDC assists county residents with a variety of housing counseling programs including those for first-time homebuyers, repairs and accessibility improvements.

As a member of the Oswego County Fair Housing Council, the group works to provide affordable housing options and has assisted more than 50 families with down payments and closing costs.

Pictured from left in the front row are Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary E. Chesbro, District 10; OHDC Counselor Ginger Preuss; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; OHDC Executive Director Marion Naramore; and Donna Scanlon, director of community development programs with the Oswego County Community Development, Tourism, and Planning Department.

In the back row from left are Morris Sorbello, District 23; Edward Gilson, District 3; OHDC Board Member Steven Gaffney, Community Bank; OHDC Board Member Marty Webster; OHDC Board Member Paul Baxter, Tug Hill Commission Circuit Rider; OHDC Board Member Dennis Merlino, Fulton City Common Council, Fifth Ward; and Roy E. Reehil, District 5.

