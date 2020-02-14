Oswego Industries Announces Inaugural OI Inclusive 5k on March 28

FULTON, NY – Oswego Industries Inc. announces a new road race event, the OI Inclusive 5k.

OI is a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities.

Join us on March 28 to celebrate people of all abilities.

The race will begin at the Oswego Industries campus at 7 Morrill Place in Fulton at 10 a.m.

Runners of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.

Proceeds from the event will support the agency in its mission to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities through providing person-centered supports and programs.

As part of the agency’s commitment to inclusion and accessibility, volunteers will be available to run or walk alongside anyone who requires assistance in completing the course.

Adaptive equipment, such as handcycles or recumbent trikes, will be allowed.

The event is part of the Huhtamaki Health Challenge, with other corporate teams being encouraged to apply.

Community members can learn more and register online at bit.ly/oi-5k-328.

Registration includes a long-sleeve performance T-shirt and finisher medal.

“Community members who participate in the OI Inclusive 5k help Oswego Industries continue to provide the programs and services that people with disabilities who live in our community depend on,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries.

Area businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, including in-kind donations, can contact Rebekkah Frisch at 315-598-3108 or via email at [email protected]

For more than 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs.

Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...