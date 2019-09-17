Oswego Industries Announces Third Annual Chili Chase 5k

FULTON, NY – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has announces its third annual Chili Chase 5k with Chili Cook-Off will held October 19 at the Oswego Industries Campus at 7 Morrill Place in Fulton.

Runners of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.

Proceeds from the event will support the agency in its mission to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities through providing person-centered supports and programs.

The race will start at 9:30 a.m., with a fun run scheduled for 9 a.m.

Afterwards, runners can relax to live music and enjoy a chili cook-off featuring various local restaurants from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Community members can learn more and register at oswegoindustriesinc.org/events.

“Community members who participate in our Chili Chase 5k help Oswego Industries continue to provide the programs and services that people with disabilities who live in our community depend on,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries.

Area businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, including restaurants interested in entering the chili cook-off, can contact Rebekkah Frisch at 315-598-3108 or via email at [email protected]

For more than 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions.

Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs.

Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

