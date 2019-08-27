Oswego Industries Hires Three New Employees and Promotes Three

FULTON, NY – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, welcomed three new team members.

In addition, Lauren Woolworth, who joined the agency in June as a seasonal camp counselor, was recently hired permanently as a Direct Support Professional. Amanda Sampson has been named Job Coach. She joined Oswego Industries in April as a receptionist.

Erica Clark, with sister agency The Arc of Oswego County, was recently promoted to Seniors Plan Coordinator.

Oswego Industries is also recruiting candidates for additional full-time and part-time positions.

Job seekers are encouraged to call 315-598-3108 or email [email protected] for more information.

Job postings related to administration, human services, custodial and maintenance positions are available on Oswego Industries’ website: www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers.

Oswego Industries prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates of all abilities and backgrounds to apply.

In fact, the open positions provide an array of options including part- and full-time schedules for day and evening shifts and jobs in Oswego and Onondaga counties.

The company also boasts competitive pay, great benefits and opportunities to advance in a workplace where employees can make an impact and improve lives.

Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968.

Our mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

