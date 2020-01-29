Oswego Industries Holds Hiring Event for Warehouse and Community Service Positions

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego Industries will hold a hiring event for a variety of positions from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, at the Oswego County Workforce NY office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Oswego Industries has immediate openings to fill several positions for their community-based program, including life direct support professional (DSP) positions, plan coordinator, and part-time transportation aide.

They are also seeking full-time and part-time scanning associates and part-time packaging and assembly technicians.

“Here at Oswego Industries, Inc. we strive to create lasting relationships with our employees based on honesty, integrity, trust and mutual respect,” said Eric Morris, human resources manager. “It is truly a wonderful place to work.”

He added, “There are full- and part-time positions available and training will be provided if needed. Our growth in warehousing has presented us with the opportunity to expand our business, offering various warehouse and scanning positions.”

Those interested should apply online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers and bring their resume to the event for an on-the-spot interview.

Paper applications are also available at the Oswego County Workforce NY office at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton.

