Oswego Industries to Sell OI Wear Products at Buy Local Bash in Syracuse

FULTON, NY – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, will be participating in the Buy Local Bash in Syracuse on Monday, November 25 from 5-8PM with belts manufactured right here in Fulton under the OI Wear brand name.

The bash will be hosted at the CNY Regional Market in F Shed, and the event is designed to help people connect with local businesses and shop locally.

OI Wear was created to help advance Oswego Industries’ mission of providing comprehensive community supports to people with disabilities.

The branded line gives people the opportunity to purchase high-quality belts and other items that are manufactured locally and ethically. Not only do the proceeds benefit the agency’s programs, but each purchase also helps provide vocational training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

“As we expand this initiative, we’re really looking forward to connecting with more people in our area who may not have heard of our services or our products,” said Jason DiBartolo, business development manager at Oswego Industries. “I’m so excited to be a part of such a fantastic regional event.”

Available products include the BioThane® Belt for $24.95 and the Web Belt for $11.95.

Interested customers who are unable to attend the Buy Local Bash can also find the belts online at OI-Wear.com.

Locally, both types of belts are available at The Village Shops in Fulton and The 315 Studio in Oswego.

They are also stocked seasonally in several area pro golf shops, including Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton and the Oswego County Country Club.

Specialty sizes are available upon request.

For more than 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions.

Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs.

Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.

Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

