Oswego International Classic Champion Tyler Thompson to Take on ISMA’s Star Speedway Classic on Saturday

OSWEGO, NY – Just one week after becoming the youngest champion in the history of Oswego Speedway’s International Classic, 17-year old Tyler Thompson will travel to Epping, NH for the annual ISMA Supermodified Star Classic 150 on Saturday, September 7.

Thompson’s participation in this weekend’s Star Classic will make him one of just a handful of competitors to compete in all three Supermodified Triple Crown events in 2019; consisting of the Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals, the Oswego Speedway Classic and the Star Speedway Classic.

The last driver to win both the Oswego Classic and the Star Classic in the same season was Dave Shullick Jr. in 2017.

Thompson and the Jason Simmons Racing team are busy preparing the same Hawk Chassis Supermodified that graced Oswego’s victory lane on Sunday, for this Saturday’s 150-lap event.

“Last weekend was amazing,” said Thompson. “But now we are all back to work to prepare for Star and have a good run there. I want to thank everyone again for the well wishes and congratulations, it means a lot. Hopefully we can have another good run for everyone this weekend.”

Thompson hopes to join Shullick Jr., Bentley Warren, Jim Shampine, Doug Heveron, Joe Gosek and Mike Ordway as the only drivers to win the Oswego Classic and the Star Classic.

Time trials for the Star Classic will begin at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. A full schedule of events can be found at www.starspeedwaynh.com.

Visit www.facebook.com/JasonSimmonsRacing to follow Thompson and Jason Simmons Racing on social media.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...