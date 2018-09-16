Oswego is One of ‘The Best Small Towns to Visit’

OSWEGO – Oswego has been named one of seven “Best Small Towns to Visit” in the U.S. according to the AARP Travel Center powered by Expedia.

The listing was released earlier this month using data from 800 American travelers, aged 45 and older, to uncover lesser-known places that offer a worthwhile travel experience.

The responses included locales across the country and the article featured a glimpse at some of the small-town vacation treasures, including Oswego.

According to AARP/Expedia Travel Writer Chris Killen, “Whether you’re an hour away or from halfway around the world, Oswego and its people make you feel right at home. The city’s charming downtown district and gorgeous location on the shores of Lake Ontario are an added bonus.”

The listing detailed Fort Ontario State Historic Site, the Richardson-Bates House Museum, and the H. Lee White Maritime Museum as excellent places to step back into the past and explore local heritage.

It also credited Oswego’s summer sunset concert series in Breitbeck Park for hosting great bands, and Alex’s on the Water for being the perfect place to toast one of the area’s spectacular sunsets.

“Oswego County is home to a wide variety of natural, cultural, and historic resources that people can enjoy with their families,” said David Turner, director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism, and Planning. “Our legendary fishing has long attracted anglers from across the country and around the world. Now we’re seeing increased recognition for our unique historic landmarks and recreational activities through visitors and distinctions such as this.”

Other towns listed as “The Best Small Towns to Visit” include Georgetown, Texas; Linton, Indiana; Bluffton, South Carolina; Conway, Arkansas; Tifton, Georgia; and New Hope, Pennsylvania.

To view the listing, go to https://www.expedia-aarp.com/blog/best-small-towns-visit-according-travelers-45/.

For visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

