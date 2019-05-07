Oswego Kartway Kicks Off 2019 Season May 10

OSWEGO, NY – The ‘Bull Ring’ Oswego Kartway will kick start its fifteenth season of operation with the first points show of 2019 this Friday evening, May 10.

Located behind the Oswego Speedway’s Gary Witter Memorial rear grandstand, Oswego Kartway is in action every Friday night throughout the summer.

Race director Jim Losurdo and staff are set for a fourteen race schedule in 2019 including three marquee ‘triple crown’ events.

Competitors will contest in a total of thirteen points shows beginning with this Friday’s lid lifter and ending with the coveted Justin Lamb Memorial Track Championship on August 16.

The Kartway will have a total of four points races in May, first on May 10 and continuing on May 17, May 24, and May 31.

The May 17 and May 24 events will run in conjunction with opening weekend test sessions at the Oswego Speedway.

After a busy month of May, the season continues on June 7 and June 14 with point events five and six before the second annual Jamie Shutts Memorial takes the green flag on June 21.

The Kartway will be off on June 28 in observation of graduation weekend, but will return to action in a big way in form of the first of three triple crown events; the Weaver’s Custom Coatings ‘King of the Kartway’ on July 5.

One week later, Marsden Supply Co. and Tyler Tech will present points race nine while the all new Dan Cliff Memorial serves as the tenth points show on July 19.

Following a key three weeks in the title fight, the Kartway will be off for Oswego Harborfest on July 26.

Similar to July, the month of August will also begin with one of the Kartway’s signature ‘triple crown’ shows, this time the highly sought after ‘Battle of the Bullring’ presented by NAPA on August 2.

Following Battle of the Bullring, Kart racers have just one point event left on August 9 before the regular season draws to a close with the Justin Lamb Memorial Track Championship on August 16. The open slot on August 23 will be used as a rain date for that program.

Finally, the 13th annual ‘Dirt Track Classic’ will commence on August 29, serving as an always integral part of Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic Weekend festivities.

The Kartway will showcase a total of sixteen classes weekly this season with competitor age ranging from just five years old to forty plus. A full list of classes is available under the ‘Kartway’ tab at OswegoSpeedway.com

For all Kartway events, spectators are invited to watch the action for $5 a carload. Pit passes are $10, while entry fees for competitors are set at $20 for members or $23 for non-members.

The weekly schedule for all regular points shows in 2019 will see gates opening at 4:30 p.m., the driver’s meeting held at 6:30 .p.m, hot laps at 6:45 p.m. and heat racing at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Oswego Kartway, locate the Kartway tab at OswegoSpeedway.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...