Oswego Kindergartners Begin Educational Journey

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District recently welcomed the Class of 2032.

Kindergarten orientation events were held at each of the district’s elementary buildings to help some of the youngest students become acquainted with their classroom, teacher, new friends and to learn how to be a student.

While parents and guardians met in the cafeteria at Kingsford Elementary School, students, their teachers and support staff disbursed into the three kindergarten classrooms.

“This is almost your big day!” said teacher Carolyn Slobodian.

While only a few tears were shed in classrooms of she and her colleagues Robin Tryon and Mary Lynn Maxwell, the students learned it was OK to be nervous, sad, excited, happy or exhibit other emotions as they transition to a full-day school setting.

Slobodian read her students “The Night Before Kindergarten,” while Maxwell read “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” and Tryon read “The Kissing Hand.”

The kindergarteners learned to quietly raise their hands to ask a question, received an “all about me” homework assignment, dropped off all supplies and practiced writing their names.

