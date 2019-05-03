Oswego Lacrosse To Host Rival Fulton

Our second half tonight was great lacrosse for us – we were able to change up our defensive spots and it was a 3-1 one game in the second half of lacrosse.
The first half we struggled to find possession of the ball and struggled to get draw control.
Throughout the game we had several good scoring chances but came up short with finding the back of the net.
We finish our season with four final home games and Tthursday we host rival Fulton for what we expect to be a good back and forth game of lacrosse.
They beat us by one several weeks back, so we look to keep playing tough defense and bring a good game to Wilber Field Thursday night.
POST GAME SUMMARY
Date of Contest: 4/30/19
Opponent: Auburn
Scores: Oswego: 2 – Auburn: 22
Highlights:
Beckwith, Alyssa – ground ball
DeVinny, Lauren – goal
Greene, Erica – 3 draws controls, 3 ground balls
Thompson, McKinley – goal caused turnover
Day, Olivia – 3 saves
Yurkon, Abby – 5 saves
Records:
League: 1 & 9
Overall: 2 & 10
Submitted by Theodore (Teddy) Beers
Physical Education Teacher
Oswego City School District
