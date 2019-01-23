Oswego Lakers To Host Morrisville State College

OSWEGO, NY – The nationally-ranked Oswego State men’s ice hockey team will host Morrisville State College in a pair of league games over the weekend.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, the Mustangs ride into town for the first matchup on Employee Appreciation Night before returning to the Marano Campus Center Arena at the same time on Saturday for Schools Night.

For the Employee Appreciation Night, SUNY Oswego employees can obtain one, free ticket to the game.

The free employee ticket is for seating in Section 51 and can be obtained online at tickets.oswego.edu using the discount code THANKS19 in advance of Friday’s contest.

There are 200 employee tickets available for the promotion, with game-day walk-up window hours of 5 – 8:30 p.m. at the Marano Campus Center Box Office.

The next night will be Schools Night, with children 12 years of age and younger being issued a free ticket at the box office windows with paid adult admission.

In the latest national polls, the Lakers climbed one spot to No. 3 in both the USCHO and D3hockey.com rankings.

Oswego also remains at No. 3 in the most recent PairWise Ranking.

The PairWise Ranking is a system which attempts to mimic the method used by the NCAA Selection Committee to determine participants for the NCAA Division III hockey tournament.

Using this system is new in 2019 for Division III and these are just the second rankings released after the inaugural release last week.

For more in-depth information on how PairWise works, use the following link: USCHO PairWise Rankings Explanation

Morrisville enters the weekend at 4-11-1 overall and 2-7-0 in the SUNYAC while Oswego sports a 13-3-1 mark on the year with a 6-2-0 record in conference action.

In the all-time series between the two programs, which dates back to 2006, the Lakers own a sizeable 22-1-2 advantage.

Oswego’s only loss to the Mustangs came in February of the 2010-11 season and the Lakers are currently enjoying a 13-game winning streak against this weekend’s foe.

In national statistics categories, Oswego and its players ranking among some of the country’s best.

The team is leading the nation on the power-play, successfully scoring on 23-of-80 opportunities (28.75%).

Oswego’s offense is fifth national with 4.12 goals per game while its 1.76 goals-against per game has the defense ranked eighth.

Josh Nenadal and Jody Sullivan are each tied for fifth with two shorthanded goals apiece while Joseph Molinaro’s five power-play goals is good for 13th in the country.

Goaltender David Richer is in the top 20 nationally with his sub-2.00 goals-against average (1.99).

Tickets are currently available online at tickets.oswego.edu, by calling the box office at 315-312-3073 or by visiting the box office during its hours of operation.

Students are encouraged to collect their free ticket for hockey games through the online portal for an easier and quicker process.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...