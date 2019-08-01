Oswego Library August Workshops Listed

OSWEGO – Erin Lohnas will continue training in the use of the 3-D printer into this month in order to create viable workshops relating to the subject matter.

Introductory courses will continue to be held on using the 3D printer, and patrons will be shown how they can create different pre-made 3D models that are available online for download.

This month’s workshops will be available on Saturday, August 3 and Tuesdays August 6 and 20, all from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Introduction to Computers classes and Internet Basics classes will be held again this month due to increased patron demand for these workshops, as attendance for them this month has been very high.

The Microsoft Office classes and Ancestry.com workshops will also be offered again as well as there have been numerous requests for them during the last few months.

Here is the breakdown of all of the classes that will be offered in August.

Computer/Computing Classes:

? Mondays, August 5, 12, 19 and 26 – Introduction to Computers, #3 – #1 (Cycles through 5 Parts), 10 a.m. – noon

? Mondays, August 5, 12, 19 and 26 – Internet Basics, #1-#4 (Cycles through 5 Parts), 2 – 4 p.m.

? Tuesdays in August – 6 (3D Printing Lab), 13 (Navigating eBay), 20 (3D Printing Lab) and 27 (Using Touchscreen Devices), all 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesdays in August – 7 (Microsoft Word), 14 (Microsoft Excel), 21 (Microsoft PowerPoint) and 28 (Microsoft Publisher), all 2 to 4 p.m.

? Thursdays in August – 8 (Navigating Facebook), 15 (Using Overdrive), 22 (Using Google Earth) and 29 (Navigating ancestry.com), all 2 – 4 p.m.

? Saturday, August 3 – 3D Printing Lab, 2 – 4 p.m.

Tech Help Open Lab will be held on the following dates during August (all from 10 a.m. until noon):

? Tuesdays, August 6, 13, 20 and 27.

? Thursdays, August 8, 15, 22 and 29.

? Fridays, August 9 and 23.

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library.

It is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Sign-up sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

