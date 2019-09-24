Oswego Library Has Barry Good Books

OSWEGO – Enjoy some of our summer donations from Oswegonian William Barry.

He has written two dozen short stories, 20 of which are featured in two published compilation books titled ‘American Stories for the Grandchildren’ and ‘A Dozen Amiable Anecdotal Apologues, or Whatever – They’re just 12 great stories.’

He also has published three very powerful novels – ‘Boston’s Own Big Joe Flynn’ – ‘From Caracas to the Corps’ and ‘Through the Golden Portal’ and is working on ‘The Last Fight at Carpenter’s Hall.’

‘American Stories for the Grandchildren’ is with the new books upstairs in the Children’s Room.

The rest are in the new fiction section of the Main Reading Room.

Barry was raised in a large talented family from Oswego, but spent most of his adult life in Rhode Island.

Several of his stories use Oswego as a backdrop.

After a career in advertising, he retired from the business world and began dabbling in the predilection of his youth, creative writing.

He and his wife, Jeanette, spend their summers in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, and their winter’s in West Palm Beach.

They would love to hear from old friends and family and can be reached at [email protected] gmail.com

