Oswego Library Introduces LAT-Cube

OSWEGO – Introducing the newest member of the Oswego Public Library staff, LAT-Cube.

LAT-Cube will scan your library card and let you check out any books, audio books, back issues of magazines, or DVDs you like.

Single disc DVDs are kept inside the bottom of the LAT-Cube and dispensed from one of four slots for you to put in the case.

When you are finished checking out, simply push ‘finished’ on the touch screen and a receipt will print.

Breathing, knowledgeable staff are always available at the Circulation Desk on the other side from LAT-Cube.

You’ll still need to see them if you want Blu-rays or multi-disc DVDs.

It has been a busy summer with another fabulous Summer Reading program.

Children reported 2,254 hours read plus more than 11,000 books from July through the second week of August!

We added a new book drop, a new sign from the Friends of the Library, and an after hours movie and audio drop using our mail slot.

We think you’ll like all the improvements and continue enjoying the free library cards available to all area residents as soon as you can write your name.

Everything is free to borrow.

Remember to return it on time so you don’t get charged a fine.

The Oswego Public Library is America’s oldest public library still in its original building and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m, and Saturday from noon – 5 p.m.

Sunday hours resume after Labor Day.

